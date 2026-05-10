Austin Asset Management Co Inc Purchases New Stake in Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL

Austin Asset Management Co Inc purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,550 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $1,957,000. Dell Technologies accounts for about 0.3% of Austin Asset Management Co Inc's investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DELL. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the technology company's stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dell Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $328,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $809,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 6,680 shares of the technology company's stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 147.2% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 58,009 shares of the technology company's stock worth $7,112,000 after buying an additional 34,538 shares during the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Dell Technologies Stock Up 13.0%

Shares of DELL stock opened at $260.18 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $175.62 and a 200 day moving average of $146.04. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.64 and a 52 week high of $263.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.99.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The technology company reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.36. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 236.90% and a net margin of 5.23%.The company had revenue of $33.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. Dell Technologies has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 2.900-2.900 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 12.900-12.900 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 21st were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 21st. This is a positive change from Dell Technologies's previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Dell Technologies's payout ratio is 28.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $166.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Barclays upped their price target on Dell Technologies from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $215.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $172.00 to $167.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group increased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $186.84.

Read Our Latest Report on Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Dell Technologies this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Richard Troy Sharp sold 1,538 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.26, for a total value of $229,561.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 8,030 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,198,557.80. This trade represents a 16.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David Alan Kennedy sold 19,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.53, for a total value of $3,559,335.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 183,097 shares of the company's stock, valued at $33,420,695.41. This represents a 9.63% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 3,571,688 shares of company stock valued at $576,654,105 over the last three months. Insiders own 42.00% of the company's stock.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

Further Reading

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