AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Has $131.67 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 408,630 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 5,555 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd's holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $131,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,793,482 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $577,985,000 after purchasing an additional 61,572 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC now owns 3,499 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 25,987 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $8,374,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Halter Ferguson Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Halter Ferguson Financial Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maxele Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Maxele Advisors LLC now owns 4,934 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company's stock.

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JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $306.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $300.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $307.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $256.00 and a one year high of $337.25. The firm has a market cap of $821.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.03.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.50 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 20.66%.The firm had revenue of $50.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.07 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 22.43 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.74%.

More JPMorgan Chase & Co. News

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Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Robin Leopold sold 433 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.06, for a total value of $127,760.98. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 64,920 shares of the company's stock, valued at $19,155,295.20. This represents a 0.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 5,611 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.55, for a total value of $1,720,052.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 35,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,870,263. This represents a 13.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,589 shares of company stock valued at $8,747,496. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JPM. Truist Financial upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $323.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. HSBC upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $288.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Evercore upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. DZ Bank reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $339.08.

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About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

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