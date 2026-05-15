AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Invests $49.77 Million in Honeywell International Inc. $HON

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 255,100 shares of the conglomerate's stock, valued at approximately $49,767,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Honeywell International by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 138,726 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $27,064,000 after buying an additional 7,929 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 72,783 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $14,199,000 after acquiring an additional 26,162 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 81,211 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $15,844,000 after acquiring an additional 21,770 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 9.4% during the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 79,086 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $16,648,000 after acquiring an additional 6,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the third quarter valued at about $4,147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company's stock.

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Honeywell International Stock Down 0.1%

NASDAQ:HON opened at $217.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company's fifty day moving average price is $226.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.14. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.76 and a 1-year high of $248.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.84, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.82.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 42.29% and a net margin of 11.37%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. Honeywell International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.350-10.650 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.350-2.450 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.54 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Honeywell International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In other news, Director D Scott Davis sold 2,367 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $568,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 31,081 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,459,440. The trade was a 7.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $268.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Monday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $255.00 target price on Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $273.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $250.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HON

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc is a diversified, publicly traded multinational conglomerate NASDAQ: HON that designs and manufactures a wide range of commercial and consumer products, engineering services and aerospace systems. The company operates through major business platforms that historically include Aerospace; Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. Its portfolio spans avionics and propulsion systems, building controls and HVAC equipment, process technologies and advanced materials, industrial automation software, and personal protective equipment and scanning solutions.

Honeywell's aerospace business supplies aircraft manufacturers and operators with engines and auxiliary power units, avionics, flight safety systems and aftermarket services.

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