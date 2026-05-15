AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Purchases 29,380 Shares of Shopify Inc. $SHOP

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOP - Free Report) TSE: SHOP by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 555,329 shares of the software maker's stock after purchasing an additional 29,380 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd's holdings in Shopify were worth $89,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 18,923,431 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $2,812,211,000 after purchasing an additional 7,403,821 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 7,207.2% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,148,259 shares of the software maker's stock worth $184,883,000 after buying an additional 1,132,545 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 92.5% during the 2nd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,246,473 shares of the software maker's stock worth $259,124,000 after buying an additional 1,079,494 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Shopify by 21.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,536,825 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $822,828,000 after buying an additional 973,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Shopify in the third quarter valued at about $140,930,000. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Shopify News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Shopify this week:

Shopify Stock Up 2.1%

Shares of Shopify stock opened at $97.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $126.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 2.64. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.00 and a twelve month high of $182.19. The company's fifty day moving average is $119.70 and its 200 day moving average is $138.67.

Shopify (NASDAQ:SHOP - Get Free Report) TSE: SHOP last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $999.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.22 by $998.78. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 10.77%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SHOP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Shopify from $166.00 to $144.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. ATB Cormark Capital Markets raised shares of Shopify from a "sector perform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Phillip Securities upgraded shares of Shopify from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Barclays set a $126.00 price objective on shares of Shopify and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Shopify from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $158.42.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SHOP

Shopify Profile

Shopify is a Canadian commerce technology company that provides a cloud-based platform for businesses to create, manage and scale online and physical retail stores. Its core offering is a software-as-a-service e-commerce platform that enables merchants to build customizable storefronts, manage product catalogs, process orders, and handle inventory. Shopify also supports omnichannel selling through integrated point-of-sale (POS) systems for in-person transactions.

Beyond storefront software, Shopify offers a range of merchant services and tools designed to simplify commerce operations.

See Also

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