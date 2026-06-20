Auto Owners Insurance Co Boosts Stock Holdings in Polaris Inc. $PII

Auto Owners Insurance Co lifted its position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII - Free Report) by 6,225.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,463,750 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 64,428,750 shares during the period. Polaris comprises about 1.0% of Auto Owners Insurance Co's portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Auto Owners Insurance Co owned about 115.48% of Polaris worth $4,140,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Polaris by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,137,866 shares of the company's stock worth $127,554,000 after buying an additional 426,482 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Polaris by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,281,101 shares of the company's stock valued at $132,600,000 after acquiring an additional 528,300 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Polaris by 166.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,929,773 shares of the company's stock worth $122,058,000 after buying an additional 1,204,405 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Polaris by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,450,670 shares of the company's stock valued at $84,328,000 after acquiring an additional 282,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Polaris by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,439,151 shares of the company's stock valued at $91,030,000 after buying an additional 94,920 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on PII shares. Roth Mkm restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Polaris in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Research cut Polaris from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Polaris from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Polaris in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Polaris from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Polaris presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $64.44.

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Polaris Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of PII stock opened at $71.25 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $64.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Polaris Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.42 and a 1-year high of $75.25.

Polaris (NYSE:PII - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.56. Polaris had a negative net margin of 6.13% and a positive return on equity of 5.91%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.90) EPS. The business's revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Polaris has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.600-1.700 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Polaris Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. Polaris's payout ratio is currently -34.69%.

Polaris Profile

Polaris Inc, founded in 1954 and headquartered in Medina, Minnesota, is a diversified manufacturer of powersports vehicles and related products. Initially gaining prominence with its snowmobiles, Polaris expanded its portfolio over the decades to include all-terrain vehicles (ATVs), side-by-side off-road vehicles, and motorcycles. The company's legacy in recreational and utility vehicle innovation stems from early engineering breakthroughs that established Polaris as a leading name in off-road mobility.

Today, Polaris offers a broad range of products under well-known brands such as Polaris RANGER and POLARIS SPORTSMAN for utility and recreation markets, Slingshot three-wheel roadsters for on-road enthusiasts, and the Indian Motorcycle brand for premium two-wheeled touring and cruiser segments.

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