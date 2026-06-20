Auto Owners Insurance Co Increases Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. $ITW

Auto Owners Insurance Co raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW - Free Report) by 24,530.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 628,065 shares of the industrial products company's stock after buying an additional 625,515 shares during the period. Auto Owners Insurance Co owned about 0.22% of Illinois Tool Works worth $15,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at about $808,351,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1,517.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 390,022 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $96,062,000 after buying an additional 365,915 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,311,357 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $815,587,000 after acquiring an additional 353,056 shares during the last quarter. Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 293.0% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec now owns 424,547 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $110,705,000 after acquiring an additional 316,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,764,000. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Evercore cut their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $296.00 to $272.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $284.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $303.00 to $295.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $271.92.

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Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $264.38 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $258.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $263.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $76.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.01. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $238.82 and a 1-year high of $303.15.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 97.36% and a net margin of 19.32%.The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. The company's revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Illinois Tool Works has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.100-11.500 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 11.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $1.61 dividend. This represents a $6.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Illinois Tool Works's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jennifer F. Scanlon bought 806 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $247.99 per share, for a total transaction of $199,879.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,652 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $409,679.48. This represents a 95.27% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.83% of the company's stock.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW) is a diversified industrial manufacturer that designs and produces a broad array of engineered products, consumables and related service solutions for industrial customers. Its offerings span engineered fastening systems, specialty components, industrial equipment, welding products, foodservice and packaging equipment, adhesives and polymer products, and test-and-measurement technologies. These products are used as critical inputs by customers across automotive, construction, electronics, foodservice, maintenance and other industrial end markets.

The company operates a decentralized business model in which independently managed businesses focus on niche product lines and close customer relationships.

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