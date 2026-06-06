Autodesk, Inc. $ADSK Shares Purchased by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK - Free Report) by 39.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,742 shares of the software company's stock after purchasing an additional 21,960 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund's holdings in Autodesk were worth $23,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Torren Management LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Archer Investment Corp increased its position in Autodesk by 112.2% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 87 shares of the software company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. High Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADSK. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Autodesk from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Autodesk from $319.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on Autodesk from $246.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Rothschild & Co Redburn decreased their price target on Autodesk from $375.00 to $360.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on Autodesk from $335.00 to $305.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $327.21.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Autodesk

Autodesk Stock Down 1.6%

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $229.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $48.52 billion, a PE ratio of 33.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $237.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $258.17. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $214.10 and a fifty-two week high of $329.09.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The software company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.89 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 57.14% and a net margin of 19.49%.The business's revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. Autodesk has set its FY 2027 guidance at 12.400-12.650 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 3.100-3.140 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Stories Impacting Autodesk

Here are the key news stories impacting Autodesk this week:

Positive Sentiment: Autodesk signed a strategic collaboration agreement with AWS to bring cloud-based products into AWS Marketplace and improve cloud solutions for customers, which could widen distribution and strengthen enterprise adoption. Autodesk signs strategic collaboration agreement with Amazon Web Services

Autodesk signed a strategic collaboration agreement with AWS to bring cloud-based products into AWS Marketplace and improve cloud solutions for customers, which could widen distribution and strengthen enterprise adoption. Positive Sentiment: Autodesk lowered the minimum buy-in for Autodesk Flex to 33 tokens for $99 from 100 tokens for $300, making it easier and cheaper for small businesses to start using its products and potentially expanding its user base. Autodesk for Small Business update: Making it more affordable to get started with Autodesk Flex

Insider Activity at Autodesk

In other Autodesk news, Director Stacy J. Smith bought 3,435 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $231.17 per share, for a total transaction of $794,068.95. Following the purchase, the director owned 26,517 shares in the company, valued at $6,129,934.89. This represents a 14.88% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company's stock.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc NASDAQ: ADSK is a software company that develops design and creation tools for the architecture, engineering and construction (AEC), manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries. Headquartered in San Rafael, California, the company was founded in 1982 and is best known for pioneering CAD (computer-aided design) software. Autodesk sells products and services to a global customer base, including architects, engineers, contractors, product designers, and content creators.

The company's product portfolio includes industry-standard design and modeling applications such as AutoCAD, Revit, Inventor, Fusion 360, Maya and 3ds Max, as well as cloud-based collaboration and project management platforms like BIM 360 and Autodesk Construction Cloud.

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