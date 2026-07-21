Autodesk, Inc. $ADSK Shares Purchased by Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK - Free Report) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,484 shares of the software company's stock after buying an additional 11,671 shares during the period. Autodesk makes up about 2.2% of Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.'s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Autodesk worth $26,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADSK. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Torren Management LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in Autodesk by 112.2% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 87 shares of the software company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Bancshares Inc bought a new position in Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In related news, Director John T. Cahill bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $189.20 per share, with a total value of $378,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 4,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $756,800. This trade represents a 100.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stacy J. Smith purchased 3,435 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $231.17 per share, for a total transaction of $794,068.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 26,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,129,934.89. This trade represents a 14.88% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 7,935 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,644. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Rothschild & Co Redburn reduced their price target on shares of Autodesk from $375.00 to $360.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Research downgraded Autodesk from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on Autodesk in a report on Thursday, June 18th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $295.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Autodesk from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $326.10.

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Autodesk Trading Down 0.3%

Autodesk stock opened at $217.80 on Tuesday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.50 and a 1 year high of $329.09. The firm's 50-day moving average is $217.06 and its 200-day moving average is $237.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $45.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.75, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.32.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The software company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 57.14%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. Autodesk has set its FY 2027 guidance at 12.400-12.650 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 3.100-3.140 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc NASDAQ: ADSK is a software company that develops design and creation tools for the architecture, engineering and construction (AEC), manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries. Headquartered in San Rafael, California, the company was founded in 1982 and is best known for pioneering CAD (computer-aided design) software. Autodesk sells products and services to a global customer base, including architects, engineers, contractors, product designers, and content creators.

The company's product portfolio includes industry-standard design and modeling applications such as AutoCAD, Revit, Inventor, Fusion 360, Maya and 3ds Max, as well as cloud-based collaboration and project management platforms like BIM 360 and Autodesk Construction Cloud.

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