Autodesk, Inc. $ADSK Stock Position Lifted by Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A.

Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. grew its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK - Free Report) by 67.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 241,449 shares of the software company's stock after purchasing an additional 97,068 shares during the quarter. Autodesk comprises about 2.0% of Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A.'s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. owned about 0.11% of Autodesk worth $57,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 10.2% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,399 shares of the software company's stock valued at $1,532,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the first quarter worth about $244,000. Twin City Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Autodesk by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Twin City Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the software company's stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 899 shares of the software company's stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $548,000. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $295.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Autodesk from $279.00 to $262.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th. Rothschild & Co Redburn lowered their price target on Autodesk from $375.00 to $360.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 1st. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $246.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $326.10.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADSK

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Janesh Moorjani bought 2,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $197.67 per share, for a total transaction of $494,175.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president owned 50,993 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,079,786.31. This trade represents a 5.16% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stacy J. Smith bought 3,435 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $231.17 per share, with a total value of $794,068.95. Following the transaction, the director owned 26,517 shares in the company, valued at $6,129,934.89. This trade represents a 14.88% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have purchased a total of 7,935 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,644 in the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Autodesk Stock Up 3.9%

ADSK stock opened at $207.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.50 and a 1-year high of $329.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $224.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $244.68.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The software company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.15. Autodesk had a return on equity of 57.14% and a net margin of 19.49%.The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. Autodesk's revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Autodesk has set its FY 2027 guidance at 12.400-12.650 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 3.100-3.140 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc NASDAQ: ADSK is a software company that develops design and creation tools for the architecture, engineering and construction (AEC), manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries. Headquartered in San Rafael, California, the company was founded in 1982 and is best known for pioneering CAD (computer-aided design) software. Autodesk sells products and services to a global customer base, including architects, engineers, contractors, product designers, and content creators.

The company's product portfolio includes industry-standard design and modeling applications such as AutoCAD, Revit, Inventor, Fusion 360, Maya and 3ds Max, as well as cloud-based collaboration and project management platforms like BIM 360 and Autodesk Construction Cloud.

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