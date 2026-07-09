Automatic Data Processing, Inc. $ADP is Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA's 7th Largest Position

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA cut its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP - Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 299,302 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 4,918 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing comprises approximately 3.9% of Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA's investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA owned 0.07% of Automatic Data Processing worth $60,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get ADP alerts: Sign Up

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 6,493.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,468,180 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $892,120,000 after buying an additional 3,415,576 shares during the last quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 950.1% during the fourth quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 3,563,180 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $916,557,000 after acquiring an additional 3,223,855 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth $721,738,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 47.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,830,294 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $2,004,691,000 after acquiring an additional 2,208,927 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,687,793 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $434,151,000 after purchasing an additional 964,405 shares during the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $281.00 to $234.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from an "underweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and set a $214.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. They set a "buy" rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $306.00 to $244.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $246.21.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ADP

Automatic Data Processing Trading Down 1.7%

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $241.37 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $96.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.52 and a beta of 0.83. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $222.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.10. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $188.16 and a 1 year high of $315.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.07. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 68.82% and a net margin of 20.12%.The company had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.06 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.010-11.110 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 11.08 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc (ADP) is a global provider of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) and payroll solutions. Founded in 1949 and headquartered in Roseland, New Jersey, ADP began as a payroll processing company and has evolved into a diversified provider of workforce management, HR, benefits administration, tax and compliance services, and analytics for employers of all sizes.

ADP's product portfolio includes payroll processing and tax filing, time and attendance systems, benefits administration, talent management, and HR outsourcing.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Automatic Data Processing, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Automatic Data Processing wasn't on the list.

While Automatic Data Processing currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here