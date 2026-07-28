Automatic Data Processing, Inc. $ADP Shares Bought by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP - Free Report) by 29.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 287,714 shares of the business services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 65,588 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.07% of Automatic Data Processing worth $58,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADP. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 92.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,026 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $2,935,000 after buying an additional 4,808 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,664 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 21.8% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 1,259 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 17.5% during the second quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,477 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company's stock.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

ADP stock opened at $254.98 on Tuesday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $188.16 and a one year high of $315.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $232.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.07. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 68.82% and a net margin of 20.12%.The company had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.06 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.010-11.110 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on ADP shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $311.00 to $274.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $216.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $214.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $332.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $256.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Automatic Data Processing

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc (ADP) is a global provider of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) and payroll solutions. Founded in 1949 and headquartered in Roseland, New Jersey, ADP began as a payroll processing company and has evolved into a diversified provider of workforce management, HR, benefits administration, tax and compliance services, and analytics for employers of all sizes.

ADP's product portfolio includes payroll processing and tax filing, time and attendance systems, benefits administration, talent management, and HR outsourcing.

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