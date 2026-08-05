Automatic Data Processing, Inc. $ADP Shares Purchased by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP - Free Report) by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,825 shares of the business services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 9,709 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC's holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $5,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter worth $25,000. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bard Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2,740.0% during the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Bancshares Inc acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $270.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 0.81. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $188.16 and a twelve month high of $310.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $237.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.50.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 71.34% and a net margin of 20.11%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.26 EPS. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2027 guidance at 12.120-12.340 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on ADP shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $300.00 to $240.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $248.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $273.50.

Read Our Latest Report on ADP

Insider Activity

In other news, VP David Kwon sold 2,414 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.62, for a total transaction of $641,206.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 9,660 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,565,889.20. The trade was a 19.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company's stock.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc (ADP) is a global provider of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) and payroll solutions. Founded in 1949 and headquartered in Roseland, New Jersey, ADP began as a payroll processing company and has evolved into a diversified provider of workforce management, HR, benefits administration, tax and compliance services, and analytics for employers of all sizes.

ADP's product portfolio includes payroll processing and tax filing, time and attendance systems, benefits administration, talent management, and HR outsourcing.

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