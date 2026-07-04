Automatic Data Processing, Inc. $ADP Shares Purchased by Hendershot Investments Inc.

Hendershot Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP - Free Report) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,755 shares of the business services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 4,857 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing makes up 2.3% of Hendershot Investments Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Hendershot Investments Inc.'s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $17,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northcape Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,577 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,179 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $4,455,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 4,027 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 850 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $311.00 to $274.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Argus decreased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $300.00 to $240.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. TD Cowen raised Automatic Data Processing to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $244.29.

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Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Shares of ADP stock opened at $242.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $96.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.83. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $219.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.81. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $188.16 and a 1-year high of $315.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.85 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 20.12% and a return on equity of 68.82%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.06 EPS. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.010-11.110 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 11.08 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th were given a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. Automatic Data Processing's payout ratio is 63.43%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc (ADP) is a global provider of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) and payroll solutions. Founded in 1949 and headquartered in Roseland, New Jersey, ADP began as a payroll processing company and has evolved into a diversified provider of workforce management, HR, benefits administration, tax and compliance services, and analytics for employers of all sizes.

ADP's product portfolio includes payroll processing and tax filing, time and attendance systems, benefits administration, talent management, and HR outsourcing.

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