Automatic Data Processing, Inc. $ADP Shares Purchased by Mediolanum International Funds Ltd

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd raised its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP - Free Report) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,386 shares of the business services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 18,699 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd's holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $32,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,940,841 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $4,903,769,000 after buying an additional 133,039 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,576,572 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $2,977,777,000 after acquiring an additional 136,876 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,393,607 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $2,159,088,000 after acquiring an additional 372,413 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,374,504 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,896,944,000 after acquiring an additional 544,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardano Risk Management B.V. raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 950.1% in the 4th quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 3,563,180 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $916,557,000 after acquiring an additional 3,223,855 shares during the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $311.00 to $274.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $332.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $281.00 to $234.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Argus decreased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $300.00 to $240.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $248.64.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADP

Automatic Data Processing Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of ADP opened at $255.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $102.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81 and a beta of 0.83. The company's fifty day moving average is $228.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.86. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $188.16 and a fifty-two week high of $315.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.85 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 20.12% and a return on equity of 68.82%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.06 EPS. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.010-11.110 EPS. Analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc (ADP) is a global provider of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) and payroll solutions. Founded in 1949 and headquartered in Roseland, New Jersey, ADP began as a payroll processing company and has evolved into a diversified provider of workforce management, HR, benefits administration, tax and compliance services, and analytics for employers of all sizes.

ADP's product portfolio includes payroll processing and tax filing, time and attendance systems, benefits administration, talent management, and HR outsourcing.

Further Reading

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