Automatic Data Processing, Inc. $ADP Shares Sold by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp reduced its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP - Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 409,225 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 8,933 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned approximately 0.10% of Automatic Data Processing worth $83,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADP. Northcape Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,577 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,179 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $4,455,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 4,027 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 850 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $242.27 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $188.16 and a one year high of $315.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $96.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $219.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.70.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.85 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 20.12% and a return on equity of 68.82%. The company's revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.06 EPS. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.010-11.110 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 11.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th were given a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. Automatic Data Processing's payout ratio is presently 63.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. TD Cowen raised Automatic Data Processing to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $281.00 to $234.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $306.00 to $244.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $244.29.

View Our Latest Research Report on ADP

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc (ADP) is a global provider of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) and payroll solutions. Founded in 1949 and headquartered in Roseland, New Jersey, ADP began as a payroll processing company and has evolved into a diversified provider of workforce management, HR, benefits administration, tax and compliance services, and analytics for employers of all sizes.

ADP's product portfolio includes payroll processing and tax filing, time and attendance systems, benefits administration, talent management, and HR outsourcing.

Further Reading

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