Automatic Data Processing, Inc. $ADP Shares Sold by Journey Advisory Group LLC

Journey Advisory Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP - Free Report) by 81.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,224 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 14,271 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC's holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADP. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 26,144 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $6,725,000 after purchasing an additional 6,655 shares during the last quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. now owns 203,710 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $52,400,000 after buying an additional 5,899 shares during the period. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. now owns 14,757 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $3,796,000 after buying an additional 5,757 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 31,571 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $8,121,000 after buying an additional 6,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 234,273 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $60,262,000 after buying an additional 49,774 shares during the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 3.7%

ADP stock opened at $256.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $227.16 and a 200-day moving average of $224.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $188.16 and a one year high of $315.98.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 20.12% and a return on equity of 68.82%. The business's revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.06 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.010-11.110 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 11.08 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADP. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $216.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. They set a "buy" rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $248.64.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADP

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc (ADP) is a global provider of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) and payroll solutions. Founded in 1949 and headquartered in Roseland, New Jersey, ADP began as a payroll processing company and has evolved into a diversified provider of workforce management, HR, benefits administration, tax and compliance services, and analytics for employers of all sizes.

ADP's product portfolio includes payroll processing and tax filing, time and attendance systems, benefits administration, talent management, and HR outsourcing.

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