Automatic Data Processing, Inc. $ADP Shares Sold by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP - Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 168,378 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 4,558 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing accounts for about 1.4% of KCM Investment Advisors LLC's holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. KCM Investment Advisors LLC's holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $43,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADP. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Bard Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity at Automatic Data Processing

In related news, VP Christopher D'ambrosio sold 543 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.45, for a total transaction of $113,188.35. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 8,912 shares in the company, valued at $1,857,706.40. This trade represents a 5.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company's stock.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Shares of ADP stock opened at $226.21 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $188.16 and a 12 month high of $315.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10 and a beta of 0.84. The company's fifty day moving average price is $212.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.36.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 20.12% and a return on equity of 68.82%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.06 EPS. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.010-11.110 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. Automatic Data Processing's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from an "underweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and set a $214.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. They set a "buy" rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen raised shares of Automatic Data Processing to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $281.00 to $234.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $244.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc (ADP) is a global provider of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) and payroll solutions. Founded in 1949 and headquartered in Roseland, New Jersey, ADP began as a payroll processing company and has evolved into a diversified provider of workforce management, HR, benefits administration, tax and compliance services, and analytics for employers of all sizes.

ADP's product portfolio includes payroll processing and tax filing, time and attendance systems, benefits administration, talent management, and HR outsourcing.

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