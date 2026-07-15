Automatic Data Processing, Inc. $ADP Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP - Free Report) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,147 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 4,635 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC's holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $6,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northcape Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,577 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,179 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $4,455,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 4,027 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 850 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company's stock.

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Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $246.44 on Wednesday. The company's fifty day moving average price is $225.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.73. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $188.16 and a 12 month high of $315.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 0.83.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 20.12% and a return on equity of 68.82%. Automatic Data Processing's revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.06 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.010-11.110 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ADP. Argus lowered their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $300.00 to $240.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $214.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $332.00 to $305.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $248.64.

View Our Latest Research Report on Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc (ADP) is a global provider of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) and payroll solutions. Founded in 1949 and headquartered in Roseland, New Jersey, ADP began as a payroll processing company and has evolved into a diversified provider of workforce management, HR, benefits administration, tax and compliance services, and analytics for employers of all sizes.

ADP's product portfolio includes payroll processing and tax filing, time and attendance systems, benefits administration, talent management, and HR outsourcing.

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