Automatic Data Processing, Inc. $ADP Stock Holdings Decreased by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. lessened its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP - Free Report) by 88.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,030 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 196,346 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.'s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $5,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ADP. Northcape Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,577 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,692,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 4,027 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 850 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blossom Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,470 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company's stock.

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Automatic Data Processing Trading Down 0.0%

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $255.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $228.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81 and a beta of 0.83. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $188.16 and a 52-week high of $315.98.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 20.12% and a return on equity of 68.82%. Automatic Data Processing's revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.06 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.010-11.110 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADP. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $306.00 to $244.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $332.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $248.64.

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Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc (ADP) is a global provider of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) and payroll solutions. Founded in 1949 and headquartered in Roseland, New Jersey, ADP began as a payroll processing company and has evolved into a diversified provider of workforce management, HR, benefits administration, tax and compliance services, and analytics for employers of all sizes.

ADP's product portfolio includes payroll processing and tax filing, time and attendance systems, benefits administration, talent management, and HR outsourcing.

Further Reading

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