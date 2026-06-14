Automatic Data Processing, Inc. $ADP Stock Holdings Decreased by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lowered its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP - Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 379,620 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 17,827 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.09% of Automatic Data Processing worth $97,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Bard Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, High Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company's stock.

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Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $226.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $188.16 and a fifty-two week high of $315.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.36. The company has a market cap of $90.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10 and a beta of 0.84.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 20.12% and a return on equity of 68.82%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.06 EPS. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.010-11.110 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 11.07 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Automatic Data Processing's payout ratio is presently 63.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ADP. TD Cowen raised shares of Automatic Data Processing to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $281.00 to $234.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $270.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from an "underweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and set a $214.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. They set a "buy" rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $244.29.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ADP

Insider Transactions at Automatic Data Processing

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Christopher D'ambrosio sold 543 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.45, for a total transaction of $113,188.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 8,912 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,857,706.40. The trade was a 5.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc (ADP) is a global provider of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) and payroll solutions. Founded in 1949 and headquartered in Roseland, New Jersey, ADP began as a payroll processing company and has evolved into a diversified provider of workforce management, HR, benefits administration, tax and compliance services, and analytics for employers of all sizes.

ADP's product portfolio includes payroll processing and tax filing, time and attendance systems, benefits administration, talent management, and HR outsourcing.

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