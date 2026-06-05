Automatic Data Processing, Inc. $ADP Stock Position Trimmed by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc cut its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP - Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 719,859 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 21,949 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 0.18% of Automatic Data Processing worth $185,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, High Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on ADP shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an "underweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and set a $214.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $306.00 to $244.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $244.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADP

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Shares of ADP opened at $231.31 on Friday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $209.43 and its 200-day moving average is $230.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $188.16 and a 12-month high of $329.93.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.85 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 20.12% and a return on equity of 68.82%. The business's revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.06 EPS. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.010-11.110 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 11.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Automatic Data Processing's payout ratio is currently 63.43%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Christopher D'ambrosio sold 543 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.45, for a total value of $113,188.35. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 8,912 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,857,706.40. The trade was a 5.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc (ADP) is a global provider of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) and payroll solutions. Founded in 1949 and headquartered in Roseland, New Jersey, ADP began as a payroll processing company and has evolved into a diversified provider of workforce management, HR, benefits administration, tax and compliance services, and analytics for employers of all sizes.

ADP's product portfolio includes payroll processing and tax filing, time and attendance systems, benefits administration, talent management, and HR outsourcing.

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