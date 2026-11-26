Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO - Free Report) by 257.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,168 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 18,842 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.16% of AutoZone worth $74,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 42,984.5% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 10,537,614 shares of the company's stock worth $29,821,658,000 after purchasing an additional 10,513,156 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,938,566,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 646,568.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 659,602 shares of the company's stock worth $1,866,687,000 after purchasing an additional 659,500 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AutoZone by 79,236.8% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management LLC now owns 385,577 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,091,191,000 after purchasing an additional 385,091 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in AutoZone by 247,417.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 249,993 shares of the company's stock valued at $798,963,000 after purchasing an additional 249,892 shares during the period. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on AZO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on AutoZone from $4,096.00 to $3,917.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on AutoZone from $4,150.00 to $3,500.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on AutoZone in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $3,698.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on AutoZone from $4,000.00 to $3,750.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AutoZone currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $3,664.77.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AutoZone

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoZone

In other news, CFO Jamere Jackson sold 6,900 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,319.71, for a total transaction of $22,905,999.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,646,576.16. The trade was a 93.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company's stock.

AutoZone Stock Up 1.5%

AZO stock opened at $3,407.08 on Thursday. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,730.65 and a twelve month high of $3,996.25. The company has a market cap of $54.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.37. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $3,083.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,227.28.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The company reported $56.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $55.51. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 90.08% and a net margin of 12.65%. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $48.71 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 170.25 EPS for the current year.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc. is a retailer and distributor of automotive replacement parts and accessories. Its stores serve do-it-yourself customers, while its commercial business supplies parts and related products to professional repair shops. The company's offerings include replacement parts, batteries, motor oil and other fluids, tools, diagnostic equipment, and accessories. AutoZone also provides online shopping and vehicle repair information and software through its ALLDATA business. Founded in 1979 as Auto Shack, the company is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee, and operates across the United States, Mexico, and Brazil.

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