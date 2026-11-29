Anomaly Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO - Free Report) by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,905 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 18,089 shares during the quarter. AutoZone accounts for about 4.7% of Anomaly Capital Management LP's holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Anomaly Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.30% of AutoZone worth $138,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AZO. Aquatic Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 19.7% during the third quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 7,207 shares of the company's stock worth $20,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 4.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 103,688 shares of the company's stock valued at $293,440,000 after purchasing an additional 4,796 shares during the period. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in AutoZone by 82.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,053 shares of the company's stock worth $11,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares during the period. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 3rd quarter valued at about $754,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 75.4% during the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 73,748 shares of the company's stock worth $208,708,000 after buying an additional 31,699 shares in the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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AutoZone Price Performance

AZO stock opened at $3,399.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $54.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.37. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,730.65 and a 12 month high of $3,996.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3,094.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,226.10.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The company reported $56.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $55.51. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 90.08% and a net margin of 12.65%. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $48.71 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 169.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Jamere Jackson sold 6,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,319.71, for a total transaction of $22,905,999.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 496 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,646,576.16. This represents a 93.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on AZO shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $3,698.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of AutoZone from $4,023.00 to $3,850.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They set a "buy" rating and a $3,800.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on AutoZone from $3,700.00 to $3,450.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AutoZone presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $3,664.77.

Read Our Latest Report on AutoZone

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc. is a retailer and distributor of automotive replacement parts and accessories. Its stores serve do-it-yourself customers, while its commercial business supplies parts and related products to professional repair shops. The company's offerings include replacement parts, batteries, motor oil and other fluids, tools, diagnostic equipment, and accessories. AutoZone also provides online shopping and vehicle repair information and software through its ALLDATA business. Founded in 1979 as Auto Shack, the company is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee, and operates across the United States, Mexico, and Brazil.

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