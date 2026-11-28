Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO - Free Report) by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,748 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 31,699 shares during the quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.46% of AutoZone worth $208,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the second quarter worth $29,000. MidFirst Bank raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. MidFirst Bank now owns 9 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 10 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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AutoZone Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of AutoZone stock opened at $3,399.21 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,730.65 and a 12 month high of $3,996.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,094.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,226.10. The stock has a market cap of $54.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.37.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The company reported $56.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.54 by $55.51. AutoZone had a net margin of 12.65% and a negative return on equity of 90.08%. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $48.71 EPS. AutoZone's revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 169.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoZone

In related news, CFO Jamere Jackson sold 6,900 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,319.71, for a total value of $22,905,999.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 496 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,646,576.16. This trade represents a 93.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AZO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on AutoZone from $4,000.00 to $3,750.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut AutoZone from an "overweight" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on AutoZone from $3,817.00 to $3,648.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of AutoZone from $4,023.00 to $3,850.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $3,664.77.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AZO

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc. is a retailer and distributor of automotive replacement parts and accessories. Its stores serve do-it-yourself customers, while its commercial business supplies parts and related products to professional repair shops. The company's offerings include replacement parts, batteries, motor oil and other fluids, tools, diagnostic equipment, and accessories. AutoZone also provides online shopping and vehicle repair information and software through its ALLDATA business. Founded in 1979 as Auto Shack, the company is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee, and operates across the United States, Mexico, and Brazil.

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