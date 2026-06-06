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Auxano Advisors LLC Has $56.24 Million Holdings in Microsoft Corporation $MSFT

Written by MarketBeat
June 6, 2026
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Key Points

  • Auxano Advisors slightly reduced its Microsoft stake by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, but the fund still held 116,287 shares valued at about $56.24 million, making MSFT its second-largest position.
  • Microsoft continues to enjoy strong Wall Street support, with 41 Buy ratings, six Holds, and a consensus price target of $561.20. Several analysts recently adjusted targets, reflecting continued bullish sentiment despite some mixed rating changes.
  • The company reported better-than-expected quarterly results, including EPS of $4.27 on revenue of $82.89 billion, while also announcing a quarterly dividend of $0.91 per share payable June 11.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Microsoft.

Auxano Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT - Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,287 shares of the software giant's stock after selling 3,531 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 11.1% of Auxano Advisors LLC's holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Auxano Advisors LLC's holdings in Microsoft were worth $56,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 51.3% during the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 59 shares of the software giant's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Bernzott Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Fairway Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 287.0% during the 4th quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 89 shares of the software giant's stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, University of Illinois Foundation bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James Financial lowered Microsoft from a "market perform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Citigroup started coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Monday. They set a "market outperform" rating for the company. President Capital boosted their target price on Microsoft from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Evercore dropped their target price on Microsoft from $580.00 to $510.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, William Blair restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Forty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $561.20.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MSFT

Trending Headlines about Microsoft

Here are the key news stories impacting Microsoft this week:

Microsoft Trading Down 2.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $416.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.10 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.80, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Microsoft Corporation has a 1 year low of $356.28 and a 1 year high of $555.45. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $407.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $432.07.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.21. Microsoft had a return on equity of 31.94% and a net margin of 39.34%.The company had revenue of $82.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $81.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.46 earnings per share. Microsoft's revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Corporation will post 16.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. Microsoft's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Judson Althoff sold 15,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.99, for a total transaction of $7,145,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 110,477 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $50,928,792.23. This trade represents a 12.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Amy Coleman sold 1,262 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.34, for a total value of $519,111.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 46,003 shares in the company, valued at $18,922,874.02. The trade was a 2.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation is a global technology company headquartered in Redmond, Washington. Founded in 1975 by Bill Gates and Paul Allen, Microsoft develops, licenses and supports a broad range of software products, services and devices for consumers, enterprises and governments worldwide. Its operations span personal computing, productivity software, cloud infrastructure, enterprise applications, developer tools and gaming.

Microsoft's product portfolio includes the Windows operating system and the Microsoft 365 suite of productivity and collaboration tools (Office apps, Outlook, Teams).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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