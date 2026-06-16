Avalon Global Asset Management LLC Has $24.80 Million Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW

Avalon Global Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW - Free Report) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,640 shares of the network technology company's stock after selling 30,000 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks accounts for about 4.0% of Avalon Global Asset Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Avalon Global Asset Management LLC's holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $24,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Steph & Co. lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 88.2% during the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 143 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 73.8% during the 4th quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 146 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 96.1% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 149 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

In related news, CEO Nikesh Arora acquired 68,085 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $146.87 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,643.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 343,394 shares of the company's stock, valued at $50,434,276.78. The trade was a 24.73% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,100 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.08, for a total value of $313,588.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 81,636 shares of the company's stock, valued at $23,272,790.88. This trade represents a 1.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 81,044 shares of company stock valued at $20,424,722 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company's stock.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $284.54 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $231.90 billion, a PE ratio of 233.23, a P/E/G ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.94. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.57 and a 12 month high of $302.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $218.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.95.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The network technology company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 7.95%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.770-3.790 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.960-0.980 EPS. Analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PANW. Weiss Ratings downgraded Palo Alto Networks from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Citizens Jmp restated a "market outperform" rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $222.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $306.59.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks NASDAQ: PANW is a cybersecurity company founded in 2005 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California. The firm develops a broad suite of security products and services designed to prevent successful cyberattacks and protect enterprise networks, clouds, and endpoints. Built around a platform strategy, its offerings target threat prevention, detection, response and governance across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

The company's product portfolio includes next‑generation firewalls as a core on‑premises capability, alongside cloud‑delivered security services and software for securing public and private clouds.

Further Reading

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