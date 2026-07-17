Avalon Trust Co Decreases Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ

Avalon Trust Co trimmed its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ - Free Report) by 96.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,142 shares of the company's stock after selling 211,120 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co's holdings in Mondelez International were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 92.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,631 shares of the company's stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 7,025 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 13.2% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 26,263 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 15.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 547,519 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,924,000 after acquiring an additional 71,667 shares in the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 4,470.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,371 shares of the company's stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 144.9% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 7,890 shares of the company's stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 4,668 shares during the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MDLZ. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a "buy" rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Mondelez International from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn restated a "neutral" rating and set a $55.00 price objective (down from $71.00) on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $66.44.

Read Our Latest Report on MDLZ

Mondelez International Stock Up 4.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $61.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.39. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.20 and a 1-year high of $71.15. The company's fifty day moving average is $60.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The company had revenue of $10.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Mondelez International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.920-3.060 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. Mondelez International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.50%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International is a global snacks company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, formed in 2012 when Kraft Foods split to create a business focused on snack foods and a separate North American grocery company. Mondelez develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad portfolio of snack products intended for retail, foodservice and e‑commerce channels around the world.

The company's product mix centers on biscuits and cookies, chocolate and confectionery, gum and candy, and savory crackers and baked snacks.

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