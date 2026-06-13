Avanda Investment Management Pte. Ltd. Acquires Shares of 20,100 Intel Corporation $INTC

Avanda Investment Management Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 20,100 shares of the chip maker's stock, valued at approximately $742,000. Intel accounts for about 0.7% of Avanda Investment Management Pte. Ltd.'s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Intel by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,586,209 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $169,231,000 after buying an additional 1,263,283 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Intel by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,334,330 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $123,037,000 after buying an additional 151,306 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in Intel by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,274,268 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $83,920,000 after buying an additional 47,504 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha purchased a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Peak Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $832,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on INTC. Raymond James Financial raised Intel from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "hold" rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. BNP Paribas Exane raised Intel from an "underperform" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Melius Research set a $150.00 price target on Intel in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Intel from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $87.31.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intel news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $4,006,679.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 105,077 shares in the company, valued at $10,458,313.81. This represents a 27.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

More Intel News

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bank of America double-upgraded Intel to Buy and lifted its price target, signaling renewed confidence in the company’s CPU and foundry growth outlook. Article Title

Bank of America double-upgraded Intel to Buy and lifted its price target, signaling renewed confidence in the company’s CPU and foundry growth outlook. Positive Sentiment: Multiple reports highlighted Intel’s improving foundry story and its ability to benefit from AI-related semiconductor demand, which supported the stock’s move higher. Article Title

Multiple reports highlighted Intel’s improving foundry story and its ability to benefit from AI-related semiconductor demand, which supported the stock’s move higher. Neutral Sentiment: Intel’s recent gains have also been linked to broader sector rotation back into beaten-down chip stocks, as investors looked past near-term macro and geopolitical concerns. Article Title

Intel’s recent gains have also been linked to broader sector rotation back into beaten-down chip stocks, as investors looked past near-term macro and geopolitical concerns. Negative Sentiment: Some commentary warned that Intel and other chip stocks could face downside if the AI trade proves overextended and the market starts pricing in a bubble-like scenario. Article Title

Intel Trading Up 6.5%

INTC stock opened at $124.57 on Friday. Intel Corporation has a 1-year low of $18.97 and a 1-year high of $132.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $626.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -200.92 and a beta of 2.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.56.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.28. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 5.90%.The business had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Intel Corporation will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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