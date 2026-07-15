Avanda Investment Management Pte. Ltd. Lowers Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Avanda Investment Management Pte. Ltd. lowered its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO - Free Report) by 33.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,000 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up about 3.1% of Avanda Investment Management Pte. Ltd.'s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Avanda Investment Management Pte. Ltd.'s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Howard Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,091 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $1,791,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Petros Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Petros Family Wealth LLC now owns 456 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,156 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.66, for a total transaction of $185,064.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 25,051 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,590,095.66. The trade was a 1.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 0.33% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TMO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $615.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. HSBC cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $670.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $490.00 target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Barclays decreased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $625.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, KeyCorp restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $602.14.

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Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $534.99 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $480.57 and a 200-day moving average of $515.34. The company has a market capitalization of $198.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.87. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $403.36 and a 1 year high of $643.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.25 by $0.19. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The business had revenue of $11.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.86 billion. The firm's revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.15 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.640-25.120 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 24.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.34%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific NYSE: TMO is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

Further Reading

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