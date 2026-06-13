Avanda Investment Management Pte. Ltd. Raises Stake in ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR $ARM

Avanda Investment Management Pte. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ARM - Free Report) by 112.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,100 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. ARM makes up approximately 0.6% of Avanda Investment Management Pte. Ltd.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Avanda Investment Management Pte. Ltd.'s holdings in ARM were worth $557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rathbones Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of ARM by 4,638.8% during the fourth quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 500,043 shares of the company's stock valued at $54,660,000 after purchasing an additional 489,491 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ARM during the fourth quarter valued at $826,000. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ARM during the third quarter valued at $8,486,000. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ARM during the third quarter valued at $202,980,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of ARM by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,188 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 6,232 shares during the period. 7.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Laura Kathleen Bartels sold 11,306 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.70, for a total transaction of $4,439,866.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 12,135 shares in the company, valued at $4,765,414.50. This trade represents a 48.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William Abbey sold 6,566 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.72, for a total value of $2,644,259.52. Following the transaction, the insider owned 20,563 shares in the company, valued at $8,281,131.36. This trade represents a 24.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 301,338 shares of company stock worth $66,030,158.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on ARM shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on ARM from $175.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating on shares of ARM in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on ARM from $200.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on ARM from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "hold" rating on shares of ARM in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ARM presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $239.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on ARM

ARM Stock Up 11.3%

Shares of NASDAQ ARM opened at $380.81 on Friday. The business's 50 day moving average price is $243.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.14. The firm has a market cap of $406.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 453.35, a P/E/G ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 3.78. ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR has a 52 week low of $100.02 and a 52 week high of $427.99.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 1st. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter. ARM had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 18.37%.The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

ARM News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting ARM this week:

ARM Company Profile

Arm Limited NASDAQ: ARM is a global semiconductor IP company best known for designing energy-efficient processor architectures and related technologies that underpin a wide range of computing devices. Founded in 1990 as a joint venture between Acorn Computers, Apple and VLSI Technology and headquartered in Cambridge, England, Arm develops the ARM instruction set architectures and core processor designs that chipmakers license and integrate into custom system-on-chip (SoC) products. The company operates a licensing and royalty business model rather than manufacturing chips itself.

Arm's product portfolio includes CPU core families (such as Cortex and Neoverse lines), GPU and multimedia IP (Mali), neural processing units (Ethos) and a suite of system and physical IP blocks.

See Also

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