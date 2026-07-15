Avanda Investment Management Pte. Ltd. Sells 5,000 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Avanda Investment Management Pte. Ltd. trimmed its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Free Report) by 41.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,000 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Texas Instruments accounts for about 2.2% of Avanda Investment Management Pte. Ltd.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Avanda Investment Management Pte. Ltd.'s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TXN. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.2% in the first quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 5,960 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Absher Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,223 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Severin Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Severin Investments LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company's stock.

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Texas Instruments Price Performance

TXN opened at $305.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $302.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $241.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The firm has a market cap of $278.08 billion, a PE ratio of 52.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.32. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $152.73 and a 1 year high of $334.03.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 29.11% and a return on equity of 32.49%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Texas Instruments's revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Texas Instruments has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.770-2.050 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th were paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 5th. Texas Instruments's dividend payout ratio is currently 97.26%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total transaction of $5,606,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 204,339 shares of the company's stock, valued at $57,280,308.48. This trade represents a 8.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 8,838 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.41, for a total transaction of $2,708,051.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 37,626 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,528,982.66. The trade was a 19.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 303,475 shares of company stock valued at $85,666,638. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TXN has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $227.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $295.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Research cut shares of Texas Instruments from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $320.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $281.84.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TXN

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

Further Reading

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