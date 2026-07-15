Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Sells 14,124 Shares of Archer Daniels Midland Company $ADM

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. trimmed its stake in Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM - Free Report) by 43.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,760 shares of the company's stock after selling 14,124 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.'s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $1,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ABC Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the first quarter valued at about $349,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 5.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 680,493 shares of the company's stock worth $49,465,000 after buying an additional 33,194 shares in the last quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG acquired a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland during the first quarter worth about $845,000. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 38.5% during the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 54,633 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,971,000 after acquiring an additional 15,191 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 39,668 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,883,000 after acquiring an additional 6,753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.28% of the company's stock.

Get Archer Daniels Midland alerts: Sign Up

Archer Daniels Midland Price Performance

Archer Daniels Midland stock opened at $82.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $39.70 billion, a PE ratio of 36.94 and a beta of 0.62. Archer Daniels Midland Company has a one year low of $52.23 and a one year high of $85.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.72.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $20.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $21.35 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 1.34%.The business's revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Archer Daniels Midland has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.150-4.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Archer Daniels Midland Company will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archer Daniels Midland Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. Archer Daniels Midland's dividend payout ratio is 93.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADM has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Archer Daniels Midland from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Archer Daniels Midland from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Archer Daniels Midland from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $75.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ADM

Archer Daniels Midland Profile

Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM) is a global agricultural processor and food-ingredient provider that sources, transports and processes oilseeds, corn, wheat and other agricultural commodities. The company operates large-scale crushing, refining and processing facilities that produce vegetable oils, protein meals, corn sweeteners, starches, ethanol, animal feeds and a wide range of food and industrial ingredients. ADM also develops specialty ingredients and solutions for human and animal nutrition, food and beverage formulation, and industrial applications such as bio-based materials and renewable fuels.

ADM's business combines commodity origination and merchandising with downstream manufacturing and ingredient formulation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Archer Daniels Midland, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Archer Daniels Midland wasn't on the list.

While Archer Daniels Midland currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here