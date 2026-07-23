Avantor, Inc. $AVTR Shares Sold by Balefire LLC

Balefire LLC decreased its holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR - Free Report) by 85.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,987 shares of the company's stock after selling 121,149 shares during the quarter. Balefire LLC's holdings in Avantor were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Avantor by 104.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 203,738 shares of the company's stock worth $3,302,000 after buying an additional 104,022 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Avantor by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 17,659 shares of the company's stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 5,075 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Avantor by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 40,289 shares of the company's stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 11,543 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Avantor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Avantor by 214.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 124,076 shares of the company's stock worth $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 84,679 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.08% of the company's stock.

Avantor Stock Down 0.7%

AVTR opened at $10.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Avantor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.26 and a 12 month high of $15.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.48, a P/E/G ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.40.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Avantor had a positive return on equity of 9.95% and a negative net margin of 8.42%.The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Avantor's revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore set a $10.50 target price on Avantor in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Wolfe Research cut Avantor to an "underperform" rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of Avantor in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. They issued a "sector perform" rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Avantor from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Avantor in a report on Friday, June 26th. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $10.50 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $10.62.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AVTR

Insider Transactions at Avantor

In related news, Director Gregory T. Lucier acquired 10,000 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.32 per share, for a total transaction of $83,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 60,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $499,200. This trade represents a 20.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Simon Dingemans bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.14 per share, for a total transaction of $203,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 25,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $203,500. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company's stock.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc NYSE: AVTR is a global provider of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. The company delivers essential solutions that support research, development, production and safety applications. Its product portfolio spans from high-purity chemicals and reagents to biologics and cell culture media, as well as lab equipment, consumables and custom manufacturing services.

Avantor's offerings are organized across two primary segments.

Further Reading

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