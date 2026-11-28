Avantyr Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SPHR - Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 546,674 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $73,495,000. Sphere Entertainment accounts for approximately 2.3% of Avantyr Capital Partners LP's holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Avantyr Capital Partners LP owned approximately 1.52% of Sphere Entertainment as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sphere Entertainment by 57.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 384,056 shares of the company's stock valued at $51,632,000 after buying an additional 140,793 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP boosted its position in Sphere Entertainment by 11.8% during the third quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 1,634 shares of the company's stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC boosted its stake in Sphere Entertainment by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 11,891 shares of the company's stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Sphere Entertainment by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 18,151 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 3,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Sphere Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth about $22,085,000. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Sphere Entertainment Stock Performance

NYSE SPHR opened at $132.28 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $119.85 and a 200-day moving average of $132.60. Sphere Entertainment Co. has a 1-year low of $80.28 and a 1-year high of $181.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.03 and a beta of 1.72.

Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($4.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.66) by ($3.18). The firm had revenue of $274.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.71 million. Sphere Entertainment had a negative net margin of 11.60% and a negative return on equity of 0.78%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.80) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sphere Entertainment Co. will post -5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on SPHR. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Sphere Entertainment from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Sphere Entertainment in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Sphere Entertainment from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Sphere Entertainment from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $145.00 target price (down from $185.00) on shares of Sphere Entertainment in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sphere Entertainment currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $156.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SPHR

Sphere Entertainment Company Profile

Sphere Entertainment Co. is a live entertainment and media company whose businesses include Sphere and MSG Networks. The company was formed in 2023 through the separation of its businesses from Madison Square Garden Entertainment and later adopted the Sphere Entertainment name. Sphere operates the Sphere venue in Las Vegas, an immersive entertainment destination featuring large-scale visual displays and spatial audio. It hosts concerts, events and other productions, and the company develops original content designed for the venue.

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