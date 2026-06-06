Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. $AVAH Position Lowered by J.H. Whitney Equity Partners VII LLC

J.H. Whitney Equity Partners VII LLC cut its stake in Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH - Free Report) by 20.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,242,631 shares of the company's stock after selling 9,597,968 shares during the quarter. Aveanna Healthcare comprises about 100.0% of J.H. Whitney Equity Partners VII LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. J.H. Whitney Equity Partners VII LLC owned 17.35% of Aveanna Healthcare worth $296,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVAH. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 21.2% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 26,280 shares of the company's stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 4,602 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 8.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 339,853 shares of the company's stock worth $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 25,974 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 522.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 75,081 shares of the company's stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 63,010 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 15.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 47,025 shares of the company's stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 6,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 65.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 158,265 shares of the company's stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 62,348 shares during the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Aveanna Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of AVAH stock opened at $6.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.72. Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.73 and a 52 week high of $10.32. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.66, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.93.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. Aveanna Healthcare had a return on equity of 124.68% and a net margin of 10.37%.The company had revenue of $647.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.22 million. The firm's revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens raised Aveanna Healthcare from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Aveanna Healthcare from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Weiss Ratings lowered Aveanna Healthcare from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised Aveanna Healthcare from a "sector perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Aveanna Healthcare from $9.50 to $9.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $10.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Aveanna Healthcare

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Aveanna Healthcare news, major shareholder J.H. Whitney Equity Partners V sold 5,842,240 shares of Aveanna Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total value of $36,455,577.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 13,450,547 shares in the company, valued at $83,931,413.28. The trade was a 30.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Paul R. Vigano sold 7,000,000 shares of Aveanna Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total value of $43,680,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 252,899 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,578,089.76. The trade was a 96.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,967,240 shares of company stock valued at $124,764,328. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Aveanna Healthcare

Aveanna Healthcare, Inc NASDAQ: AVAH is a national provider of in-home health care services, specializing in pediatric skilled nursing, therapy, and related support for medically complex and chronically ill children. The company delivers a range of clinical and therapeutic solutions designed to enable patients to receive care in the comfort of their own homes, reducing the need for hospital stays and long-term institutional care. Aveanna's offerings include registered nursing, physical, occupational and speech therapy, behavioral health counseling, and durable medical equipment coordination.

In addition to pediatric home health services, Aveanna operates adult home health and personal care support programs, assisting elderly and disabled adults with daily living activities, medication management, and rehabilitation therapies.

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