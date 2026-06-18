Aventail Capital Group LP Acquires 28,442 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. $LYB

Aventail Capital Group LP boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB - Free Report) by 69.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,384 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock after purchasing an additional 28,442 shares during the quarter. Aventail Capital Group LP's holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $3,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 13.1% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,807,743 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $480,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,258 shares in the last quarter. Bruce & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 50.0% in the third quarter. Bruce & Co. Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $2,942,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 12.8% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 286,067 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $14,029,000 after purchasing an additional 32,401 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,006,356 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $49,352,000 after purchasing an additional 33,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Inc. CA increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 29.2% in the third quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 69,146 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $3,391,000 after purchasing an additional 15,644 shares in the last quarter. 71.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LYB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America restated an "underperform" rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $52.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Fermium Researc upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $76.71.

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LyondellBasell Industries Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of NYSE:LYB opened at $61.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $19.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.81, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. has a 12-month low of $41.58 and a 12-month high of $83.94. The business's 50 day moving average is $70.22 and its 200 day moving average is $60.95.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.53 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a positive return on equity of 5.68% and a negative net margin of 2.68%.LyondellBasell Industries's quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries N.V. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. LyondellBasell Industries's payout ratio is presently -110.84%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. NYSE: LYB is a global chemical company headquartered in Houston, Texas, that specializes in the production of polyolefins and advanced polymers. Through its extensive portfolio, the company supplies raw materials for a wide range of end markets, including packaging, automotive, construction, electronics and consumer goods. By combining proprietary process technologies with expertise in catalysts, LyondellBasell aims to deliver value-added solutions that enhance product performance and sustainability.

The company's integrated operations encompass the manufacture of olefins and polyolefins, advanced polymer products, chemical intermediates and refining activities.

See Also

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