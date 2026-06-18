Aventail Capital Group LP Has $13.79 Million Stock Holdings in Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. $SEI

Aventail Capital Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SEI - Free Report) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 300,069 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 33,802 shares during the period. Aventail Capital Group LP owned approximately 0.44% of Solaris Energy Infrastructure worth $13,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CenterBook Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure by 513.1% in the 3rd quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 415,453 shares of the company's stock worth $16,606,000 after acquiring an additional 347,693 shares in the last quarter. Advent International L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter worth $40,246,000. Mercuria Capital Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter worth $3,398,000. Maxi Investments CY Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth $4,765,000. Finally, Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter worth $3,661,000. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SEI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities set a $104.00 target price on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $81.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Solaris Energy Infrastructure

Insider Activity at Solaris Energy Infrastructure

In related news, insider Christopher M. Powell sold 36,852 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $2,750,264.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 114,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,516,551.71. This represents a 24.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ray N. Walker, Jr. sold 56,841 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.11, for a total transaction of $4,098,804.51. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,760 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $415,353.60. The trade was a 90.80% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 4,099,593 shares of company stock valued at $297,782,099 in the last 90 days. 20.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure Price Performance

SEI opened at $81.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.35 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.10 and a 200 day moving average of $59.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.11. Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.57 and a fifty-two week high of $84.09.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure (NYSE:SEI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $196.24 million during the quarter. Solaris Energy Infrastructure had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 13.33%. On average, research analysts expect that Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Key Solaris Energy Infrastructure News

Here are the key news stories impacting Solaris Energy Infrastructure this week:

Positive Sentiment: A market article highlighted Solaris Energy Infrastructure as one of two “AI infrastructure stocks” benefiting from rapid data-center growth, which can support a stronger valuation if investors continue to rotate into power and infrastructure names tied to AI demand. Two AI Infrastructure Stocks Eye Breakouts After Rapid Growth

A market article highlighted Solaris Energy Infrastructure as one of two “AI infrastructure stocks” benefiting from rapid data-center growth, which can support a stronger valuation if investors continue to rotate into power and infrastructure names tied to AI demand. Positive Sentiment: Investor enthusiasm around data-center power and infrastructure stocks may be helping sentiment, since SEI is being viewed as a beneficiary of surging electricity and equipment demand tied to AI buildouts. Data center power name tests critical level

Investor enthusiasm around data-center power and infrastructure stocks may be helping sentiment, since SEI is being viewed as a beneficiary of surging electricity and equipment demand tied to AI buildouts. Neutral Sentiment: SEI’s broader investment-manager affiliate announced an upgraded technology and AI platform aimed at improving data access and operational efficiency; while strategically positive for the franchise, the press release is not a direct earnings catalyst for Solaris Energy Infrastructure. SEI Introduces Technology and AI to Boost Investment Manager Efficiency

SEI’s broader investment-manager affiliate announced an upgraded technology and AI platform aimed at improving data access and operational efficiency; while strategically positive for the franchise, the press release is not a direct earnings catalyst for Solaris Energy Infrastructure. Negative Sentiment: Northland Securities cut several of Solaris Energy Infrastructure’s forward EPS estimates, including FY2026, FY2027, and multiple quarterly forecasts, which could temper some of the stock’s upside if investors start focusing on slower-than-expected earnings growth. Solaris Energy Infrastructure estimate changes

Solaris Energy Infrastructure Profile

Solaris Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc NYSE: SEI is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation. The fund pursues its objective by investing primarily in equity securities of energy infrastructure companies, including master limited partnerships (MLPs) and other midstream entities. SEI is externally managed by Solaris Asset Management LP, a firm specializing in energy infrastructure investments.

The fund’s portfolio targets businesses involved in the gathering, processing, transportation, storage and terminalling of oil, natural gas and refined products.

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