Aventail Capital Group LP Has $7.56 Million Stock Position in Liberty Energy Inc. $LBRT

Aventail Capital Group LP lifted its stake in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT - Free Report) by 22.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 409,502 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 74,865 shares during the quarter. Aventail Capital Group LP owned approximately 0.25% of Liberty Energy worth $7,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,096,443 shares of the company's stock valued at $334,060,000 after acquiring an additional 97,998 shares during the last quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 104,213 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 41,163 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 23.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 273,258 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,372,000 after acquiring an additional 51,266 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 23.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,876,443 shares of the company's stock valued at $23,155,000 after acquiring an additional 355,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Callodine Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 97.7% in the third quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP now owns 2,089,283 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.22% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $36.00 target price on Liberty Energy in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Liberty Energy from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Liberty Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Liberty Energy from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "sector perform" rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Liberty Energy in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $32.18.

Read Our Latest Analysis on LBRT

Liberty Energy Stock Performance

LBRT opened at $27.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.51. Liberty Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.90 and a 52-week high of $34.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.21. The business's fifty day moving average is $30.41 and its 200-day moving average is $26.06.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $954.71 million. Liberty Energy had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 1.41%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. Liberty Energy's dividend payout ratio is presently 39.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Liberty Energy news, CFO Michael Stock sold 3,333 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $103,323.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 783,710 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $24,295,010. This trade represents a 0.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Chairman William F. Kimble sold 7,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.92, for a total value of $249,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 89,805 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,046,185.60. The trade was a 7.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,013 shares of company stock worth $1,414,929. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company's stock.

Liberty Energy Profile

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics. As of as of December 31, 2023, the company owned and operated a fleet of approximately 40 active hydraulic fracturing; and two sand mines in the Permian Basin.

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