Aventail Capital Group LP Invests $21.96 Million in Woodward, Inc. $WWD

Aventail Capital Group LP bought a new position in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 72,652 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $21,964,000. Woodward comprises approximately 1.3% of Aventail Capital Group LP's portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Aventail Capital Group LP owned approximately 0.12% of Woodward at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Woodward by 4.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,036 shares of the technology company's stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Compound Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of Woodward by 3.0% during the third quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 1,596 shares of the technology company's stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Woodward by 1.5% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,327 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Quest Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Woodward by 1.2% in the third quarter. Quest Investment Management LLC now owns 4,313 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in Woodward by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 13,417 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $4,056,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.18% of the company's stock.

Woodward Stock Up 3.2%

Shares of Woodward stock opened at $434.83 on Thursday. Woodward, Inc. has a 1 year low of $233.31 and a 1 year high of $435.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $371.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $354.18. The company has a market capitalization of $25.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.17. Woodward had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 12.85%.The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Woodward has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.150-9.450 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Woodward, Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

Woodward Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. Woodward's dividend payout ratio is 15.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Woodward in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $440.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Woodward in a report on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Woodward from $427.00 to $429.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Woodward from $404.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Woodward from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $393.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on WWD

Insider Activity

In other Woodward news, EVP Karrie M. Bem sold 185 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $65,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,648 shares in the company, valued at $1,295,040. This represents a 4.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel G. Korte sold 14,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.05, for a total value of $5,233,935.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 4,434 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,578,725.70. This trade represents a 76.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 15,629 shares of company stock valued at $5,570,005 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company's stock.

Woodward Profile

Woodward, Inc NASDAQ: WWD is a global leader in the design, manufacture and service of control systems and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. Founded in 1870 and headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado, the company specializes in motion control, fuel systems, actuation, and digital control solutions. Its offerings enable precision management of flow, pressure and motion in critical applications ranging from aircraft engines and power turbines to hydraulic systems.

Woodward's product portfolio is organized into two primary segments: Aerospace and Industrial.

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