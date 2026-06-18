Aventail Capital Group LP Sells 109,748 Shares of HF Sinclair Corporation $DINO

Aventail Capital Group LP trimmed its position in HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE:DINO - Free Report) by 55.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,998 shares of the company's stock after selling 109,748 shares during the period. Aventail Capital Group LP's holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $4,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in HF Sinclair by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,830,649 shares of the company's stock worth $775,556,000 after purchasing an additional 446,867 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in HF Sinclair by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,259,238 shares of the company's stock worth $484,631,000 after purchasing an additional 560,194 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in HF Sinclair by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,364,158 shares of the company's stock worth $293,260,000 after purchasing an additional 48,103 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,142,078 shares of the company's stock valued at $283,027,000 after acquiring an additional 22,150 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,359,370 shares of the company's stock valued at $200,880,000 after acquiring an additional 523,709 shares during the period. 88.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HF Sinclair Stock Down 1.0%

DINO opened at $65.91 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.61 and a 200 day moving average of $57.75. The company has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.72. HF Sinclair Corporation has a 12 month low of $40.09 and a 12 month high of $74.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.75. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business had revenue of $7.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HF Sinclair Corporation will post 8.99 EPS for the current year.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 11th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. HF Sinclair's dividend payout ratio is currently 30.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Vivek Garg sold 717 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $51,545.13. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 11,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $824,937.75. This trade represents a 5.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rhoman J. Hardy acquired 1,508 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $66.32 per share, for a total transaction of $100,010.56. Following the transaction, the director owned 15,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $997,253.84. This represents a 11.15% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,736 shares of company stock worth $954,694. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DINO shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Raymond James Financial increased their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Freedom Capital raised shares of HF Sinclair to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HF Sinclair presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $71.64.

Get Our Latest Report on HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation is a diversified energy manufacturing company engaged in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products across the United States. The company operates a network of refineries and processing facilities that convert crude oil and other feedstocks into fuels and specialty products. Its integrated model encompasses upstream supply agreements, midstream logistics, and downstream marketing channels, positioning HF Sinclair as a key supplier of refined products to wholesale and retail markets.

The company’s core product slate includes gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, and renewable fuels such as renewable diesel and biodiesel.

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