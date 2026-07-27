Avery Dennison Corporation $AVY Stake Raised by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY - Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 879,056 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 21,044 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.14% of Avery Dennison worth $151,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 1,119.4% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 248,133 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $42,848,000 after purchasing an additional 227,785 shares during the period. SEB Asset Management AB bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,725,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 226,800 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $39,164,000 after acquiring an additional 13,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 1st quarter valued at $562,000. 94.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avery Dennison Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE:AVY opened at $161.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $159.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.68. Avery Dennison Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $152.42 and a fifty-two week high of $199.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.82.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.06. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 33.69% and a net margin of 7.66%.The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. Avery Dennison's revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Avery Dennison has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.430-2.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Avery Dennison Corporation will post 10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. Avery Dennison's payout ratio is presently 45.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AVY. Raymond James Financial set a $192.00 price objective on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Weiss Ratings lowered Avery Dennison from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Argus set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Avery Dennison from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Avery Dennison has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $200.11.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AVY

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison NYSE: AVY is a global materials science and manufacturing company specializing in labeling and packaging solutions. The company develops pressure-sensitive materials, tags and labels, and adhesive technologies that help brands and businesses enhance product identification, branding and supply-chain performance. Avery Dennison's offerings range from industrial and retail labeling to high-performance tapes, films and graphics materials used across multiple end markets.

The company operates through several key segments, including Label and Graphic Materials, which supplies pressure-sensitive materials for consumer goods; Retail Branding and Information Solutions, offering apparel tags, RFID inlays and digital product identification; Pressure-Sensitive Materials, providing specialty tapes and adhesives; and RF Technologies, focused on advanced RFID and IoT labeling solutions.

Further Reading

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