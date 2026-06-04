Avestar Capital LLC Purchases 1,682 Shares of GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Avestar Capital LLC increased its position in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV - Free Report) by 93.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,473 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC's holdings in GE Vernova were worth $2,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in GE Vernova by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 16,247 shares of the company's stock worth $9,990,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 100,542 shares of the company's stock valued at $61,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,815,463 shares of the company's stock valued at $15,259,028,000 after purchasing an additional 150,892 shares during the last quarter. Varenne Capital Partners bought a new position in GE Vernova during the third quarter worth $4,872,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP raised its stake in GE Vernova by 56.0% during the third quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 3,640 shares of the company's stock worth $2,238,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter.

Get GE Vernova alerts: Sign Up

GE Vernova Stock Down 1.1%

GE Vernova stock opened at $959.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.23. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $1,002.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $816.16. GE Vernova Inc. has a 1-year low of $458.65 and a 1-year high of $1,181.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $17.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.95 by $15.49. GE Vernova had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 43.97%. The company had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that GE Vernova Inc. will post 14.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. GE Vernova's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.83%.

GE Vernova News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Vernova this week:

Insider Activity at GE Vernova

In related news, CAO Matthew Joseph Potvin sold 2,333 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,059.09, for a total transaction of $2,470,856.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 3,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,758,710.41. This represents a 39.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Victor Abate sold 4,819 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $948.08, for a total value of $4,568,797.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,835 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,739,726.80. The trade was a 72.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $993.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on GE Vernova from $1,008.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on GE Vernova from $1,000.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on GE Vernova from $1,110.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Argus set a $1,300.00 target price on GE Vernova in a report on Monday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GE Vernova currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,090.76.

Get Our Latest Analysis on GEV

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider GE Vernova, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and GE Vernova wasn't on the list.

While GE Vernova currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here