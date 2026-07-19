Aviance Capital Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Celestica, Inc. $CLS

Aviance Capital Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS - Free Report) TSE: CLS by 36.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,500 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 5,996 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC's holdings in Celestica were worth $2,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NewGen Equity Long Short Fund acquired a new position in shares of Celestica during the 2nd quarter worth about $14,050,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Celestica by 7,646.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,007 shares of the technology company's stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Celestica by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,061 shares of the technology company's stock worth $12,197,000 after buying an additional 18,025 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Celestica by 385.8% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Celestica by 11.0% during the second quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. 67.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Celestica Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE CLS opened at $301.31 on Friday. Celestica, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.11 and a twelve month high of $474.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $366.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $331.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.64 billion, a PE ratio of 36.43, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.05.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS - Get Free Report) TSE: CLS last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.08. Celestica had a return on equity of 36.91% and a net margin of 6.95%.The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Celestica's revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. Celestica has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.150-10.150 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.140-2.340 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Celestica, Inc. will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Celestica

In other news, CEO Robert Mionis sold 66,056 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.06, for a total transaction of $26,426,363.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 134,328 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $53,739,259.68. This represents a 32.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mandeep Chawla sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $399.65, for a total value of $6,794,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 82,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,948,744.60. The trade was a 17.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 161,168 shares of company stock valued at $63,190,485 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CLS. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Celestica from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. TD increased their price objective on Celestica from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Rothschild & Co Redburn assumed coverage on Celestica in a report on Friday, May 1st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $460.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen raised shares of Celestica from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Celestica from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Celestica presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $427.42.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CLS

About Celestica

Celestica Inc is a multinational electronics manufacturing services (EMS) company that provides design, engineering, manufacturing and supply chain solutions to original equipment manufacturers across a range of industries. Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, Celestica works with customers to develop and produce complex electronic and electro-mechanical products, integrating activities from product design and prototyping through high-volume assembly, testing and final system integration.

The company's service offering typically includes product engineering and design support, printed circuit board assembly, box-build and systems assembly, automated test and inspection, aftermarket repair and refurbishment, and end-to-end supply chain and logistics management.

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