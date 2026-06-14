Avid Wealth Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Avid Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 43.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,967 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after purchasing an additional 3,631 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises approximately 1.1% of Avid Wealth Partners LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Avid Wealth Partners LLC's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in NVIDIA by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 991,480,489 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $184,911,111,000 after acquiring an additional 11,451,386 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 588,803,093 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $109,446,217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,383,441 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $62,244,133,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in NVIDIA by 1.5% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 181,203,035 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $33,808,862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,609,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in NVIDIA by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 171,562,742 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $31,996,599,000 after acquiring an additional 6,184,890 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 500,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.83, for a total transaction of $109,915,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,399,771 shares in the company, valued at $1,406,861,658.93. The trade was a 7.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 300,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.25, for a total transaction of $54,675,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,018,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,130,190.75. This trade represents a 9.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,619,457 shares of company stock valued at $332,073,643. Insiders own 3.94% of the company's stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $205.19 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.34. NVIDIA Corporation has a one year low of $140.85 and a one year high of $236.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.22.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. NVIDIA had a net margin of 62.97% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The business had revenue of $81.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $78.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $80.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the computer hardware maker to purchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is a positive change from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.31%.

Trending Headlines about NVIDIA

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NVDA. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a "buy" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, June 8th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. Itau BBA Securities reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $300.00 price target (up from $275.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a "strong-buy" rating and issued a $425.00 price target (up from $360.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $305.67.

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About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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