Avidity Partners Management LP Has $3.89 Million Position in Danaher Corporation $DHR

Avidity Partners Management LP cut its position in shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR - Free Report) by 68.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,000 shares of the conglomerate's stock after selling 37,700 shares during the period. Danaher accounts for 1.1% of Avidity Partners Management LP's portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Avidity Partners Management LP's holdings in Danaher were worth $3,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 3,219 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank now owns 3,348 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 292 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,104 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DHR shares. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $235.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Danaher from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Thursday. They set a "neutral" rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $233.61.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Danaher

Danaher Stock Down 0.5%

Danaher stock opened at $179.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $127.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Danaher Corporation has a twelve month low of $160.93 and a twelve month high of $242.80. The company's 50-day moving average price is $180.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.78.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The business's revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Danaher Corporation will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 26th. Danaher's dividend payout ratio is currently 30.95%.

Danaher News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Danaher this week:

Positive Sentiment: Danaher closed its $9.9 billion acquisition of Masimo, expanding its diagnostics and patient-monitoring portfolio with AI-enabled sensor technologies that could support longer-term growth. Danaher Boosts Product Portfolio With the Acquisition of Masimo

Danaher closed its $9.9 billion acquisition of Masimo, expanding its diagnostics and patient-monitoring portfolio with AI-enabled sensor technologies that could support longer-term growth. Positive Sentiment: Cepheid, a Danaher company, donated Xpert Hemorrhagic Fever panel tests to support Ebola outbreak response in Africa, highlighting the company’s diagnostic relevance and public-health role. Cepheid Delivers Xpert Hemorrhagic Fever Panel Tests to Africa

Cepheid, a Danaher company, donated Xpert Hemorrhagic Fever panel tests to support Ebola outbreak response in Africa, highlighting the company’s diagnostic relevance and public-health role. Positive Sentiment: Analysts noted strong performance in Danaher’s biotechnology unit, with bioprocessing demand and equipment orders rising, which supports the company’s 2026 growth outlook. Strong Performance Continues at DHR's Biotechnology Unit: What's Next?

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation NYSE: DHR is a global science and technology company that designs, manufactures and markets products and services for the life sciences, diagnostics, and environmental and applied markets. The company organizes its operations into business segments focused on Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions, supplying instruments, reagents, software and related services that support research, clinical testing, biopharmaceutical development, and industrial and environmental monitoring.

Products and services in Danaher's portfolio include analytical and diagnostic instruments, laboratory consumables and reagents, digital and software solutions for workflow and data management, field and industrial monitoring equipment, and service and maintenance programs.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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