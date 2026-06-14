Avidity Partners Management LP Invests $3.42 Million in Novo Nordisk A/S $NVO

Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 67,300 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,424,000. Novo Nordisk A/S accounts for 1.0% of Avidity Partners Management LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. WealthCollab LLC boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 93.5% during the 4th quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 538 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. American National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Maseco LLP purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Novo Nordisk A/S News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Novo Nordisk A/S this week:

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

Shares of NVO opened at $43.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.78. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $35.12 and a 1 year high of $81.44.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 63.31% and a net margin of 37.23%. On average, analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Kepler Capital Markets cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. TD Cowen cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "neutral" rating and set a $41.00 target price (down from $63.00) on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $65.56.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NVO

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a Danish multinational pharmaceutical company headquartered in Bagsværd, Denmark, best known for its leadership in diabetes care and metabolic health. The company traces its roots to early Danish insulin production in the 1920s and was established in its current form through a 1989 merger of predecessor companies. Novo Nordisk develops, manufactures and markets pharmaceutical products and devices that address chronic and serious diseases, with a strong emphasis on long-term treatment and patient support.

The company’s core product portfolio centers on diabetes therapies, including a range of insulins and modern incretin-based treatments.

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