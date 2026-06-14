Avidity Partners Management LP Sells 5,000 Shares of Cigna Group $CI

Avidity Partners Management LP reduced its stake in Cigna Group (NYSE:CI - Free Report) by 30.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,600 shares of the health services provider's stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Cigna Group comprises 0.9% of Avidity Partners Management LP's holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Avidity Partners Management LP's holdings in Cigna Group were worth $3,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Cigna Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP bought a new position in Cigna Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cigna Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Cigna Group by 147.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 136 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in Cigna Group by 1,050.0% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 138 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Cigna Group from $334.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cigna Group from $355.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Raymond James Financial set a $340.00 target price on shares of Cigna Group in a report on Friday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Cigna Group from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Cigna Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $303.00 to $302.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cigna Group presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $338.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CI

Cigna Group Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of CI opened at $297.77 on Friday. Cigna Group has a 12 month low of $239.51 and a 12 month high of $338.89. The firm's 50 day moving average is $282.53 and its 200-day moving average is $278.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The health services provider reported $7.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.60 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $68.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $66.29 billion. Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.74 earnings per share. Cigna Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 30.350- EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cigna Group will post 30.39 EPS for the current year.

Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a $1.56 dividend. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Cigna Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.45%.

Insider Transactions at Cigna Group

In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 201,878 shares of Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.82, for a total value of $59,113,915.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 34,337 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,054,560.34. This trade represents a 85.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cigna Group Company Profile

Cigna Group NYSE: CI is a global health services company that offers a broad portfolio of healthcare products and insurance solutions for individuals, employers, and governments. Its core businesses include medical and behavioral health plans, dental and vision coverage, pharmacy benefit management, and supplemental health products. Cigna serves a mix of commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid customers and provides workplace benefits such as group health plans and disability and life benefits for employers.

In addition to traditional insurance products, Cigna operates health services and care-delivery platforms designed to manage costs and improve outcomes.

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