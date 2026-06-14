Avidity Partners Management LP Trims Holdings in Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

Avidity Partners Management LP reduced its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX - Free Report) by 30.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,500 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after selling 49,800 shares during the quarter. Boston Scientific comprises about 3.1% of Avidity Partners Management LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Avidity Partners Management LP's holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $10,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 200.0% during the third quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp now owns 255 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 502.2% during the third quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 277 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 292 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Key Stories Impacting Boston Scientific

Here are the key news stories impacting Boston Scientific this week:

Boston Scientific Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $46.83 on Friday. The business's 50 day moving average is $56.37 and its 200 day moving average is $74.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $69.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.56. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 52-week low of $45.99 and a 52-week high of $109.50.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 17.29%.Boston Scientific's revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Boston Scientific has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.820-0.840 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.340-3.410 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

Boston Scientific announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, May 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical equipment provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $75.00 target price on Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Argus raised Boston Scientific to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Friday. Bank of America cut their target price on Boston Scientific from $105.00 to $68.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Boston Scientific from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $85.08.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Boston Scientific

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director David C. Habiger bought 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.92 per share, for a total transaction of $125,820.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 13,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $776,057.76. This represents a 19.35% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Cheryl Pegus bought 1,770 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.49 per share, with a total value of $99,987.30. Following the acquisition, the director owned 1,770 shares of the company's stock, valued at $99,987.30. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders purchased a total of 9,800 shares of company stock worth $554,012 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company's stock.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation NYSE: BSX is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific's activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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