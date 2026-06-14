Avidity Partners Management LP Trims Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Avidity Partners Management LP cut its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO - Free Report) by 64.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,700 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 12,200 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up about 1.1% of Avidity Partners Management LP's holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Avidity Partners Management LP's holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $3,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TMO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth about $3,072,744,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 88.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,699,460 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $1,309,292,000 after buying an additional 1,270,191 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,925,671 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $2,874,069,000 after buying an additional 1,028,125 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen LLC now owns 2,147,296 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $1,244,251,000 after buying an additional 846,111 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 89.1% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,752,607 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $720,576,000 after buying an additional 825,649 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.66, for a total transaction of $185,064.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 25,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,590,095.66. This represents a 1.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company's stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

TMO opened at $468.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.88. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $479.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $527.68. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $385.46 and a 52-week high of $643.99.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.25 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $11.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.86 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.15 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.640-25.120 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 24.85 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Thermo Fisher Scientific's dividend payout ratio is currently 10.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TMO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $620.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. HSBC cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $670.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $490.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $608.95.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific NYSE: TMO is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

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