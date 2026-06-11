Avise Financial Cooperative Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Avise Financial Cooperative Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,538 shares of the information services provider's stock, valued at approximately $482,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 528,969,322 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $165,567,398,000 after purchasing an additional 12,531,695 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Alphabet by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 229,954,269 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $40,524,841,000 after purchasing an additional 4,008,374 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 146,193,037 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $45,625,595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666,676 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,534,239,000. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its stake in Alphabet by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 53,107,572 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $12,910,542,000 after purchasing an additional 11,605,785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,050 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.26, for a total value of $412,923.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,531 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $995,341.06. This trade represents a 29.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O'toole sold 617 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.63, for a total transaction of $178,701.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 10,093 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,923,235.59. This represents a 5.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 193,016 shares of company stock valued at $17,282,549 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.61% of the company's stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $356.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.00 and a 12-month high of $408.61. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.23. The firm's 50 day moving average is $357.80 and its 200-day moving average is $329.64.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The information services provider reported $5.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.64 by $2.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 37.92% and a return on equity of 38.99%. The company had revenue of $109.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.98 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 14.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 8th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. This is a boost from Alphabet's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 8th. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio is 6.71%.

Alphabet News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $393.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Evercore boosted their price target on Alphabet from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Truist Financial set a $430.00 price target on Alphabet and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, New Street Research boosted their price target on Alphabet from $450.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $413.13.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GOOGL

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google's core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google's consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

Further Reading

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